Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Celebrate "Strong" Marriage at 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:42 PM

Trophy or not, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are big winners tonight!

While attending the 2019 People's Choice Awards, the co-hosts of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast were excited to be nominated for Pop Podcast of 2019.

At the same time, they were also thrilled to celebrate the past year with an unforgettable date night.

"Mom and dad are ready for @peopleschoice awards! Can't believe we are nominated and win or lose we feel like we already ‘won.' The fact we are doing a podcast together about the ups and downs of life and love and here we are healthy and strong and growing together on the crazy ride of marriage is a win in of itself!!" Jana shared on Instagram before hitting the red carpet. "Don't forget to watch tonight on E!"

As seen on Instagram Stories, Jana and her husband Facetimed with their kids before showtime.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Ultimately, the country singer and her hubby were able to enjoy an adults-only night that turned out to be quite glamorous.

Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jana sported a Kalmanovich dress styled by Sonja Christensen. She completed her look with makeup from Emma Willis.

As for Mike, he stepped it up from his typical shorts and white tee. He sported clothes from The Black Tux and Theory.

"People's Choice Awards is a big deal. There's a lot of movie stars there so this is pretty cool that we get to go," Jana previously shared with E! News. "We'd never thought it would be for our podcast. It's exciting that it's something we turned into this and that people are validating it."

Mike added, "I think it's even more validating because we're so personal and open about everything so it's that much more rewarding. But it also feels like we already won. Now we're just going through the emotions and going to show up and have a good time."

And that they did. Congrats you two!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

