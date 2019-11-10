by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:36 PM
Cheers to Blake Shelton!
Music fans were excited to find out that the 43-year-old performer took home the award for The Country Artist of 2019 at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards after winning the same prize last year.
After Lucy Hale and Maggie Q announced the "Hell Right" singer was the winner, he gave a sweet kiss to his love Gwen Stefani, who was honored with People's Fashion Icon Award during tonight's ceremony, and joked that he was thrilled to win because he was the last person at this table to receive an award.
"I'm really glad I won this, because I was the only person at my table who hasn't won anything tonight, and it was starting to get a little bit embarrassing. Zendaya was making fun of me earlier. I want to say thank you to the people, to the fans, country music fans and thank you to my NBC Voice family, it's been awesome. It's been an incredible ride," The Voice coach shared from the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
The Oklahoma native also made sure to give a special shout out to Stefani after Pink made him realize he could cuss on stage.
"Thanks to Pink because now I know we can cuss on this show and I want to say Gwen Stefani, I love the s--t out of you. Thank you." he continued.
Shelton beat out Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris to become the PCAs Country Artist of 2019.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
