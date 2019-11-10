NBC
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:33 PM
America's Got Talent and America's Got Talent's Got a People's Choice Award!
The NBC talent show just won the Competition Show of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards, and host Terry Crews took the stage to accept the award, keeping it short and sweet.
"The height of your success is equal to the depth of your gratitude, and I have to say on behalf of the brilliant crew and social and digital teams and Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and the Simon Cowell, we thank you, and we are grateful, because we show that everybody has talent," he said.
The most recent season of AGT introduced the world to Kodi Lee, a young blind and autistic singer and pianist who, with his mom by his side, blew everyone away with every performance until he won the whole season.
All of America may have talent, as Crews said, but nobody's got a talent like Kodi Lee.
AGT was up against American Idol, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Challenge, The Masked Singer, and The Voice in its category.
