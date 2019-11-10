by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:22 PM
Kim Kardashian's social justice work never stops.
At the 2019 People's Choice Awards, the aspiring lawyer paused her interview with Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner to speak about an issue that is of great importance to her. Speaking about her fans, she shares, "I'm just so glad that they've followed all of us on our life journeys, whether you know it's the life changes that we've made and for me getting so involved in justice reform."
She continues, "Seeing everyone rally around cases like Rodney Reed's case that I'm so passionate about and getting people from both sides of the aisle to really come together and support something like a stay of execution from the governor of Texas... I'm so proud that the right and the left are working together and I'm proud that the fans are following this journey with me."
She adds that it "means a lot" that fans are so supportive of her work in the field of criminal justice reform and it no doubt means a lot to Rodney as well.
The 51-year-old inmate is currently serving out a prison sentence in Texas' death row. He was convicted of allegedly raping and killing a woman in 1996, however the inmate maintains his innocence and insists that he has evidence that would exonerate him.
Numerous celebrities have also spoken out in support of Reed's cause, including Rihanna.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?