Kim Kardashian Makes Plea for Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed to Be Saved at 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:22 PM

Kim Kardashian's social justice work never stops.

At the 2019 People's Choice Awards, the aspiring lawyer paused her interview with Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner to speak about an issue that is of great importance to her. Speaking about her fans, she shares, "I'm just so glad that they've followed all of us on our life journeys, whether you know it's the life changes that we've made and for me getting so involved in justice reform."

She continues, "Seeing everyone rally around cases like Rodney Reed's case that I'm so passionate about and getting people from both sides of the aisle to really come together and support something like a stay of execution from the governor of Texas...  I'm so proud that the right and the left are working together and I'm proud that the fans are following this journey with me."

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

She adds that it "means a lot" that fans are so supportive of her work in the field of criminal justice reform and it no doubt means a lot to Rodney as well.

The 51-year-old inmate is currently serving out a prison sentence in Texas' death row. He was convicted of allegedly raping and killing a woman in 1996, however the inmate maintains his innocence and insists that he has evidence that would exonerate him.

Numerous celebrities have also spoken out in support of Reed's cause, including Rihanna.  

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

