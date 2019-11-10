The people have spoken! Jimmy Fallon is the ruler of late-night TV.

After over one billion votes were tallied, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon walked away one of the big winners at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Unsurprisingly, the beloved chat show took home the award for Nighttime Talk Show of 2019.

We can't say we're entirely surprised that Fallon's show was victorious on Sunday as Fallon has been entertaining fans with hilarious high jinks, A-list interviews and more for quite some time.

Of course, The Tonight Show wouldn't be here today without the love and support of fans…which is why he made sure to thank his loyal followers.

"I want to thank all the fans that voted for me online. I love you guys so much," the Saturday Night Live alum gushed. "I wouldn't be here without you. So, thank you so much."