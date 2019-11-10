by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:44 PM
The Vanderpump Rules crew came to SURve tonight!
As your favorite stars came together at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, many eyes were on Lisa Vanderpump's staff from SUR who were nominated for The Reality Show of 2019.
Before any awards were handed out, the cast of Bravo's juicy hit were able to rock the red carpet with their fair share of creative looks.
But for those wondering how Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and more cast members got ready for the spotlight, we have all the exclusive details.
We chatted with their glam squad and stylists to get an inside, behind-the-scenes look into their award show preparations. We have a feeling you're going to love what you see.
Pop a pumptini and get all the glamorous details in our gallery below.
Bradley Leake/Lisa Marie Cameron
"I wanted Brittany Cartwright to feel glamorous so we opted for something sleek & sexy with a touch a drama," stylist Lisa Marie Cameron shared with E! News exclusively as the Vanderpump Rules star rocked a House of Hadiyah dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry from Kyle Chan and Adinas.
Bradley Leake/Lisa Marie Cameron
"We like to base the glam around her wardrobe. Since this gown had such great shoulders and structure, I knew we wanted to do something clean and pulled off the face," Bradley Leake shared with E! News exclusively. "Britt loves a long hair moment, so a ponytail was a safe but good choice."
Makeup artist Anais Cordova was able to perfect Kristen Doute and Brittany's makeup before the live telecast.
Article continues below
Stylist Alexandra Renee Scott helped LaLa Kent look her best in a piece by Rufat İsmayil.
The group that gets red carpet ready together, stays together!
Lala gave fans a glimpse into what hairstylist and accessory designer Trace Henningsen had up her sleeves for the award show.
Article continues below
Before arriving at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Bradley was able to work on Katie Maloney's hair for the award show.
Bradley Leake/Lisa Marie Cameron
In between working with Brittany, Kristen, Katie and Ariana Madix, hairstylist Bradley Leake gave us a peek at some of his must-have products.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
The Kardashian Family Thanks Fans For Following Their "Journey" on the Red Carpet at the 2019 People's Choice Awards
Robert Downey Jr. Thanks the "Late, Great Stan Lee" While Accepting Male Movie Star Trophy at 2019 People's Choice Awards
Cole Sprouse Has Some Wise Words for ''Newcomers'' Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio After People's Choice Awards Win
Noah Centineo Is Surprised to Find Out He's Funny After Being Named Comedy Movie Star of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards
