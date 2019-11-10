While we wish we could truly keep up with the Kardashians, it's impossible when their style and business savvy is so ahead of the game!

Some of the famous family turned heads at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards when Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner were captured on the red carpet and enjoying the show wearing striking ensembles.

E! News' Giuliana Rancic stopped the four on the red carpet to chat about their outfits, new fragrance and all about their fans.

Kim stunned in a vintage Versace snakeskin gown that she paired with strappy Manolo Blahnik heels and her own SKIMS high-waisted bonded short solutionwear. She shared how she appreciated her fans, "followed us on all our life journeys," including the SKIMS founder's emphasis on, "Getting so involved in justice reform."

Khloe, who brought her A-game with a Laquan Smith number, also talked about the trio's new fragrances, their first collaboration together since their line for Sears.

"Kim made me put on a brown wig for this campaign, so we really took it back OG style," Khloe shared.

"That's what was so much fun was seeing the campaign pics, being on set, it was like old times," Kim added.