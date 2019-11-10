Tony Stark would be proud!

Robert Downey Jr. was a big winner at tonight's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, taking home the trophy for Male Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame.

The 54-year-old actor, who played Iron Man AKA Tony Stark in the Marvel franchise, kept his acceptance speech short but made sure to honor several important figures.

"Well look, I just got to come up here and open the show so I'll just say thank you Disney, thank you Marvel, thank you Russo brothers," he said. "And most of all, to the late, great Stan Lee, this is for you, buddy."

Downey Jr. opened tonight's PCAs to honor Kevin Hart, who won The Comedy Act of 2019. This was Hart's first official public appearance since his near fatal car crash in September.