by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:40 PM
Gwen Stefani is just a girl with a serious repertoire of unforgettable style moments.
The multi-talented triple threat (singer, designer and judge on The Voice, to name a few titles) accepted the second annual Fashion Icon Award during Sunday's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Jeremy Scott presented the special honor to Gwen, who then took the stage inside Santa Monica's Barker Hangar with one unforgettable acceptance speech.
"Gwen Stefani has never been just a girl," the Moschino designer shared in his fierce introductory speech. "She's a global superstar, an entrepreneur, a total bad ass and an artist in the truest sense of the word. She's this year's Fashion Icon."
The effortlessly gorgeous star was in disbelief as she accepted the esteemed honor, sharing, "This is hard to digest. I always, always loved fashion. It was one of those very instinctual things... So the fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine, because it's just what I do. I love fashion!"
Stefani continued, "I think one of the biggest blessings of the whole thing is just all the amazing, talented designers and people that have like taught me all the things that I know."
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The PCAs winner then dedicated the award to her son, 11-year-old Zuma, and gave a sweet shout out to her "babe" Blake Shelton.
Prior to tonight's big show, Stefani's famous peers articulated just why she's so deserving of the Fashion Icon Award.
"Who else is more of a fashion icon than you?" her The Voice co-star John Legend shared in an exclusive video. "You've been doing it for so long. You've been so stylish, so cool, just the definition of cool."
Case in point? Each and every era of Stefani's stardom is defined by one killer ensemble after another. To call Gwen a trendsetter would simply be an understatement.
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The love of Gwen's life also knows a thing or two about her passion for fashion. That said, Blake is the first to confess, "My favorite clothes of yours are the ones that are in the floor, you know what I'm sayin'?" Hellooo!
Fellow PCAs honorees include Jennifer Aniston, recipient of the People's Icon Award, and Pink, who's taking home the People's Champion Award.
Congratulations to Gwen, and don't miss the rest of E! News' non-stop coverage of the People's Choice Awards!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
The Kardashian Family Thanks Fans For Following Their "Journey" on the Red Carpet at the 2019 People's Choice Awards
Storm Reid, Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars Who Made the Best Dressed List at the 2019 People's Choice Awards
