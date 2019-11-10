Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
No one is more excited for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards than Jimmy Fallon!
The Tonight Show host, who won a PCAs award last year for Nighttime Talk Show, brought the energy to tonight's red carpet and even busted out some dance moves.
"What could possibly go wrong, we're live?" Fallon joked to Giuliana Rancic before "accidentally" knocking the E! News mic right out of Giuliana's hands.
LOL!
And if Fallon's excitement wasn't apparent enough, he gushed of the fans on the PCAs carpet, "It's the best! They should do this for every award show. It just gets you pumped up and you get to see the fans and that's the whole reason we're here anyway, right?"
As for his nomination for Nighttime Talk Show, he gushed to Rancic, "It feels good just to be nominated, just to be invited to the party. If Jimmy Kimmel wins, I'll accept for him."
The SNL alum also opened up to G about his recent video with Fallon, where the two explained they are not the same person. "We're friends off the show. So we always email each other like, 'Hey I met another one of your fans today." He was coming to Brooklyn, I figured let's get together and do something fun with it so it was written by Jimmy and it was pretty funny. He did a great job."
And as for recently taking The Tonight Show on the road, he raved about stopping in Austin, TX. "The people and the vibe and the music. I learned to two-step," he revealed. "Do you know how to two-step? It's very easy."
"Can you show me?" G asked before Fallon gave her an impromptu dance lesson right on the PCAs red carpet.
"Why am I not good at this?" G laughed.
"You were actually fantastic! That's great!" he gushed. "It's very easy, we just did it."
