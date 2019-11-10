Tonight
9e|6p

Real Housewives' Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and More Turn Heads at 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are here!

Stars are hitting the red carpet at the ceremony, being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., including the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards (sporting stylish bangs!) and her husband, Mauricio Umansky have all arrived to the award show. Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley are also in attendance at the ceremony, set to begin shortly! It's an extra special night for the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, because their show is nominated for The Reality Show of 2019!

The show is up for the award alongside Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Queer Eye, Bachelor in Paradise, Vanderpump Rules, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

While we don't know who will take home the award tonight, we do know that the stars are turning heads on the People's Choice Awards red carpet.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

So, before the award show starts, we're taking a look at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast's red carpet looks. Check out Lisa, Kyle and more of the cast's People's Choice Awards style below!

Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards

Date night! The superstar couple, who will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in January, hits the red carpet together. Kyle shows off her jumpsuit, which she pairs with chic bangs!

Erika Jayne, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Erika Jayne

Tuxedo dress! The Real Housewives star shows off her A-list style on the red carpet on Sunday.

Lisa Rinna, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Lisa Rinna

A fashion moment! Lisa works the red carpet in this fierce white dress, paired with a sleek bun.

Article continues below

Teddi Jo Mellencamp, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Teddi Jo Mellencamp

Blue velvet! Teddi looks beautiful in blue on the red carpet, where she strikes a pose for cameras.

Dorit Kemsley, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Dorit Kemsley

We heart it! Dorit turns heads on the red carpet in this colorful dress, which is decorated with hearts!

Kyle Richards, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kyle Richards

In case you missed it, check out Kyle's purse with her name on it!

Article continues below

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
KJ Apa, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Her 2019 People's Choice Award With a Special Detail on Her Dress

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gwen Stefani Gushes About Her "Amazing" Fashion Icon Award and Blake Shelton at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

David Dobrik, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau and More Influencers Take Over the 2019 People's Choice Awards

KJ Apa, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

KJ Apa Confesses to Reading Fan Messages at the 2019 People's Choice Awards! But Does He Respond?

Jimmy Fallon, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Watch Jimmy Fallon Give Giuliana Rancic an Impromptu Dance Lesson on the 2019 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories , VG , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Real Housewives , Kyle Richards , Lisa Rinna
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.