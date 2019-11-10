Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are here!
Stars are hitting the red carpet at the ceremony, being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., including the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards (sporting stylish bangs!) and her husband, Mauricio Umansky have all arrived to the award show. Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley are also in attendance at the ceremony, set to begin shortly! It's an extra special night for the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, because their show is nominated for The Reality Show of 2019!
The show is up for the award alongside Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Queer Eye, Bachelor in Paradise, Vanderpump Rules, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
While we don't know who will take home the award tonight, we do know that the stars are turning heads on the People's Choice Awards red carpet.
So, before the award show starts, we're taking a look at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast's red carpet looks. Check out Lisa, Kyle and more of the cast's People's Choice Awards style below!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards
Date night! The superstar couple, who will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in January, hits the red carpet together. Kyle shows off her jumpsuit, which she pairs with chic bangs!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Erika Jayne
Tuxedo dress! The Real Housewives star shows off her A-list style on the red carpet on Sunday.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Lisa Rinna
A fashion moment! Lisa works the red carpet in this fierce white dress, paired with a sleek bun.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Teddi Jo Mellencamp
Blue velvet! Teddi looks beautiful in blue on the red carpet, where she strikes a pose for cameras.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Dorit Kemsley
We heart it! Dorit turns heads on the red carpet in this colorful dress, which is decorated with hearts!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kyle Richards
In case you missed it, check out Kyle's purse with her name on it!
