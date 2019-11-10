The People's Champion has arrived!

Pinkwas joined by her nearest and dearest when she made one fierce entrance to Sunday's 2019 People's Choice Awards, where she's being honored with the People's Champion Award. The world-famous performer had fans in awe as she walked the red carpet alongside husband Carey Hart, and their two little ones, 8-year-old Willow Sage and Jameson Moon.

So how do Willow and Jameson feel about their mama's special night? "You better say the right thing," Pink teased when E!'s Jason Kennedy quizzed the adorable kiddos. Let's just say Jameson was more focused on his snacks than walking the red carpet.

Pink then touched on where she's at in her career, sharing, "It's been amazing. It's such a wild ride. This last one was really sweet because a lot of my dancers are getting married and thinking about other things. I have two kids now and Carey does his own thing so it's a wild ride. I love it. We're a family. My team is the best team in the world."