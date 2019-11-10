Hannah Brown's life has changed beyond recognition in the past year, after her incredibly popular season of The Bachelorette.

Not only did she find herself on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards talking to E!'s Jason Kennedy, she now has random people recognizing her everywhere, including public restrooms.

"It's so weird. I don't know if I have adjusted to it yet...but it's been an honor that people are so supportive of everything that I have been through and doing right now but it's really weird that these people yell my name and I don't know who they are," she told Kennedy. "My absolute favorite thing that people say is...I'l be in the bathroom, the public bathroom, and somebody will be like, hey, I thought I knew you, but I do know you!"