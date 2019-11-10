by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 4:55 PM
It's showtime! Your favorite celebrities have flocked to the E! People's Choice Awards, which honors the best of the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture moments from across the past year.
And, with so many A-listers in one place, we don't want to miss a single PCAs moment. Thus, we've turned to social media in order to see what our favorite stars are up to before, during and after the big awards show.
We're certainly grateful for social media during awards season as we'd likely miss some of the best behind-the-scenes moments without it. In fact, if it wasn't for social media, we might've missed the sneak peek of Kim Kardashian's red carpet look or The Real cast's sweet group shot. What about Katherine McNamara's selfie while en route to the big show?
Honestly, missing these moments would've been such a shame!
E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celeb accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night. So, be sure to check out the pics below!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the Instagrams and Twitpics from the 2019 PCAs:
"Stop it .. I'm done .. when my son and husband go to bed on Wednesday's I grab my wine and watch #riverdale .. my night is made"
"@clarissanya and @rachelgoodwinmakeup you outdid yourselves on this human potato and I thank you for your service"
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gets glammed up.
The Modern Family actress keeps it silly while heading to the People's Choice Awards.
"Having a fab time at the @peopleschoice awards with the squad!"
The Vanderpump Rules star's killer curves are front and center in this People's Choice Awards outfit.
"#PeoplesChoice here I come! @peopleschoice #PCA"
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gives fans a sneak peek of her People's Choice Awards outfit.
"People Choice Awards Honored to be nominated @peopleschoice with my @therealdaytime familia!"
"Mom and dad are ready for @peopleschoice awards ! Can't believe we are nominated and win or lose we feel like we already "won". The fact we are doing a podcast together about the ups and downs of life and love and here we are healthy and strong and growing together on the crazy ride of marriage is a win in of itself !! Don't forget to watch tonight on E!"
The Queer Eye star reveals he's struggling to get ready for the People's Choice Awards as he's binging The Morning Show.
The "Club" singer teases her glam before heading out to the E! People's Choice Awards.
"Looks like I made the right choice for the #peopleschoice"
The Bachelorette alum reveals the change fiancée Sarah Hyland made to his underwear.
The Vanderpump Rules star gives a shout out to fans from a treadmill before the big awards show.
"Now that we've nailed our red carpet walk @thejasonkennedy and I are so ready for the #PCAs red carpet! See you today at 7/6c live from the red carpet from the E! @peopleschoice awards"
The After actress teases her getting ready process on Instagram.
What was your favorite moment from the People's Choice Awards?
