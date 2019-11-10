Tonight
EXCLUSIVE!

See the 2019 People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics of Tyler Cameron and More Stars

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 4:55 PM

It is a night of celebration for the stars at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

Many of the show's presenters, performers and attendees are stopping by the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio to take some unforgettable pics.

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, who is up for The Competition Contestant of 2019 at this year's PCAs, looked as handsome as ever when he posed backstage in a tailored suit while television personality Wells Adams and E! News host Will Marfuggi also looked dapper while posing. Their snaps are definite must-sees!

We couldn't get enough of radio personality Tanya Rad, who is up for The Pop Podcast of 2019 for Scrubbing In, and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski posing together. Do you think Rad will walk away with another PCA tonight after winning in the same category last year?

E!'s Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart also brought their fashion A-game to the portrait studio and the results are stunning.

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

See all the best snaps from the exclusive E! People's Choice Awards portrait studio below and stay tuned for pics all night long.

Tyler Cameron, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Tyler Cameron

The nominee for The Competition Contestant of 2019 at the PCAs wowed in his dapper suit. 

Tanya Rad, Brad Goreski, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Tanya Rad & Brad Goreski

The BFFs were grinning ear to ear when they stopped by the portrait studio.

Nina Parker, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Nina Parker

The Nightly Pop host brought the fun to the backstage portrait studio. 

Wells Adams, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Wells Adams

The former Bachelorette contestant showed off his gorgeous smile backstage.

Tyler Cameron, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Tyler Cameron

The former Bachelorette contestant was ready for his close up at the portrait studio.

Zanna Roberts Rassi, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Oh so chic! The E! News fashion correspondent looked stunning in her black and white striped number.

Tanya Rad, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Tanya Rad

The nominee for The Pop Podcast of 2019 showed off her gorgeous makeup at the portrait studio. 

Justin Sylvester, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Justin Sylvester

The Daily Pop host looked dapper for his portrait studio close up. 

Brad Goreski, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Brad Goreski

The celebrity stylist keep in serious for this portrait studio snap. 

Justin Sylvester, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Justin Sylvester

The television personality rocked a floral suit for his night at the PCAs.

Hunter March, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Hunter March

The Nightly Pop host stopped by the portrait studio to take a pic.

Wells Adams, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Wells Adams

The television personality was all smiles while rocking a gray suit backstage.

Morgan Stewart, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Morgan Stewart

The Nightly Pop host brought her fashion A-game to the portrait studio and the results are stunning.

Will Marfuggi, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Will Marfuggi

The E! News host looked as handsome as ever as he posed at the portrait studio.

Carissa Culiner, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Portrait Studio

Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment

Carissa Culiner

The Daily Pop host was glowing as she struck a pose in her coral gown.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

