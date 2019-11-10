by Brett Malec | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 4:47 PM
Alessia Cara is ready to bring the PCAs house down!
E! News just caught up with the Grammy-winning singer on the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards red carpet before she takes the stage for a stellar performance. Despite years of being in the business, the 23-year-old "Scars to Your Beautiful" singer told Jason Kennedy she isn't immune to getting the jitters.
"I still get nervous every time," Alessia admitted of performing. "When we did rehearsals they have the cards of who is going to be sitting where and seeing all these people that I look up to like Jennifer Aniston is right there and Robert Downey Jr. and all of these crazy legends and I'm just performing up there. I'm so nervous, I'm very scared. I mean, Pink is right there too! People I've looked up to. So very nerve-wracking but exciting.
Alessia says the famous faces in the audience definitely put her more on edge than her typical touring shows.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
"It's usually for award shows," she dished. "I still get nervous to do my own shows too but there's something different about seeing your fans and your people there. It's totally different but not as nerve-wracking."
Meanwhile, Alessia opened up about her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she did award-worthy impressions of fellow music icons Cardi B and Ariana Grande.
"People keep asking me to do them," she laughed. "I don't hear it. I guess maybe because it's me, I don't think I sound like them but they keep asking me to do them and I'm like, 'OK!' But they seem to have taken a life of their own in a weird way online. It's like a weird thing now."
Check out our full interview with Alessia above and watch her performance tonight on the E! People's Choice Awards!
