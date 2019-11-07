We first fell in love with Jennifer Aniston on Friends but her star power has only grown since then.

In fact, The Morning Show actress will be honored with the People's Icon Award at this weekend's E! People's Choice Awards and we can hardly wait!

But, we are not alone in celebrating the 50-year-old actress, in the second video in the PCA Confidential: Icons series, fellow stars and fans shared what makes Aniston so special.

"She's the everyday woman in the sense that no matter how big as much of a superstar she is, she is still very relatable. She is your friend, no pun intended," Vanessa Lachey gushed.

E! News' Melanie Bromley agreed, explaining, "She's proved herself to be someone who is equally as authentic off camera. She's funny. She's brilliant. She's smart. She's a girl's girl."

While Ashanti referred to Aniston as "the hometown girl that everyone just likes. It doesn't seem fake, it kinda just seems very sincere."