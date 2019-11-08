They'll be there for her!

In October, E! announced that Jennifer Aniston will be honored at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards with the People's Icon award.

It's no surprise that she is receiving the award, given that the star has portrayed some of the biggest roles in entertainment, like everyone's favorite girl-next-door Rachel Green from Friends or one of the many compelling leads in films like We're the Millers and Cake.

However, Aniston's influence doesn't just stay on screen. The Golden Globe-winning actress is just as lovable in her role as a real-life friend to many of Hollywood's biggest celebrities!

Whether it is her longtime friendship with her Friends co-stars or the many fellow actors that adore her from working in film together, Aniston has some of the coolest BFFs around.

To celebrate the performer's PCAs win, we've rounded up some of the many famous faces who adore the star.