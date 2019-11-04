by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 3:00 AM
Are you ready for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards?
The countdown is officially on for the second year of E!'s PCAs telecast, which honors the best of the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture moments from across the past year. So ahead of the Sunday, Nov. 10 ceremony, we're breaking down everything you need to know to guarantee a one-of-a-kind PCAs experience.
When are the E! PCAs and what time do they start?
You'll want to schedule your PCAs viewing party for 7 p.m. EST/PST. That's when co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy kick off E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. They'll be catching up with all the stars, breaking down the red carpet fashion and even handing out a few awards alongside Nightly Pop's Nina Parker, style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.
The 2019 E! PCAs begins promptly at 9 p.m. EST/PST, so pop that popcorn accordingly!
Where are the E! PCAs?
For the second year in a row, we're rolling out the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in sunny Santa Monica, Calif.
How do you watch the E! PCAs?
First things first, make sure you're following E! News on Twitter for E! Stream the Red Carpet. The digital show begins on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. PST / 5:45 p.m. EST, where your fave E! personalities will be discussing all things PCAs. Then head on over to E! to watch the official pre-show and PCAs ceremony unfold!
Todd Stefani and Robb Dipple
Who is going to win at the E! PCAs?
Three very special and talented women are getting honored in a big way. Gwen Stefani will accept the Fashion Icon Award, Jennifer Aniston is set to receive the People's Icon Award, and Pink has been named this year's recipient of the People's Champion Award. Talk about star power.
Who are the E! PCAs nominees?
With a whopping 43 competitive categories, you're bound to see one of your favorite celebrities go home a PCAs winner. Nominees include Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Game of Thrones, Riverdale, The Lion King and so many more. Check out the complete list of nominations right here!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?