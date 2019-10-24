by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 6:00 AM
Jimmy Kimmel knows just how to make us laugh.
The 51-year-old comedian pulls out all the stop to make memorable segments from Lie Witness News to Mean Tweets on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
It's these laugh-out-loud bits that may explain why the ABC program is up for The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.
In addition to the show's hilarious interviews and celebrity comedy bits, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is also known as a destination for fun Bachelor segments. Be sure to check out Peter Weber's ridiculous oath to become the new Bachelor along with many other funny clips below.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! is competing against The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to win the PCAs prize.
We hardly wait to see which show takes home the trophy for The Nighttime Talk Show when the People's Choice Awards air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Lie Witness News—Canada Is America's 51st State
In this edition of Lie Witness News, Kimmel sent his team to the streets to ask people how they feel about the bogus news that Canada is becoming the 51st State in America. The host came up with idea because the 2019 NBA Finals were the first between the United States and Canada. Check out how people reacted to the phony headline and watch them welcome Canadians to America above.
Mean Tweets—2019 NBA Edition
In one of his most famous bits, the 51-year-old host gets NBA players to read all the awful things that people tweet about them. From Ben Simmons to Chris Bosh, it's so fun to see how these basketball players react to the social media criticism. Be sure to see the tweet that left Brooklyn Nets player, Kevin Durant, saying "that's a lot" and he wasn't the only one who had read to some pretty ridiculous things about themselves during the segment.
Name That Famous Celebrity—Ray Romano vs. Charles Barkley
Kimmel stepped into the role of game show host for an edition of Name That Famous Celebrity with Ray Romano and Charles Barkley. The comedian's celebrity-obsessed friend, Yehya, joined the show to give clues about various stars such as Ariana Grande and Halle Berry as the contestants guessed who he is describing. Take a peek at the clip above to see how well Romano and Barkley fared throughout the competition.
Guillermo at Super Bowl Opening Night 2019
From the Oscars to NBA Media Day, Guillermo isn't afraid to ask the hard-hitting and hilarious questions. Kimmel's lovable sidekick went to Super Bowl Opening Night to interview Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots players ahead of the big game. The television personality asked everything from if the NFL players were upset about working on the weekends to if they wanted to touch his mustache for good luck. He even gave Coach Bill Belichick a poncho adored with his face which may be why Kimmel refers to Guillermo has the "MVP of the event."
Kimmel Swears in New Bachelor Pilot Pete
There is no doubt that Kimmel is the #1 fan of the Bachelor in late night television after famously predicting many of the past winners of the show. The Las Vegas native welcomed the new Bachelor, Peter Weber, to his show to be sworn in. Pilot Pete made a wide range of promises from not giving the first impression rose to a woman dressed as an animal to being madly in love with two women right before proposing. See all of the most hilarious commitments he made above.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
