We can't stop freaking out because Jennifer Aniston is this year's People's Icon Award!

On Wednesday, E! announced that the iconic actress will be the second ever recipient of the honor at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards for her many accomplishments over the decades in TV and film.

Of course, we all knew her for ten seasons as Rachel Green in Friends—after all, she won both a Golden Globe and Emmy Award for her portrayal of everyone's favorite girl-next-door—but the 50-year-old star has made us laugh in cry in many other outstanding roles, like her dramatic, award-nominated performance in Cake.

Whether it's one-off guest appearances on sitcoms like 30 Rock or Cougar Town, where the performer still stands out, or as the lead in a blockbuster, our Netflix queue is full of movies and TV shows that showcase the California native.

While we eagerly await the release of her Apple+ series The Morning Show, where Aniston serves as an executive producer, let's take a look back at the seasoned performer's best roles over her career.