There is no doubt that these musicians know how to put amazing live shows.

In fact, we can't get enough of following along as The Concert Tour of 2019 nominees for E! People's Choice Awards travel the globe to perform for their fans.

All eight of the PCAs contenders post on their Instagrams as they visit various cities around the world on tour.

From Jennifer Lopez's family shots to P!nk's backstage pics, these stars' social media accounts give us a peek into what it's like to have your own world tour.

See all of their best Instagram shots below including a glimpse of Ariana Grande's tour bus and Cher's A-list travel arrangements.

Which artist's show was your can't miss performance of the year? Be sure to vote for your favorite by heading to the official PCAs voting site or via Twitter. You only have until Oct. 18 to get your votes in!