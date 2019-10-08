There's no doubt about it: Gwen Stefani is the most fashionable star out there!

The multi-platinum recording artist will be honored at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards for her sartorial style as the recipient of this year's Fashion Icon Award. Stefani is the second to receive the award in its history after Victoria Beckham took home the prize in 2018.

On Tuesday, E! announced the Grammy-winner as the one to be presented with the honor, which will occur during the live broadcast of the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9pm to 11pm ET/PT.

"It's an incredible honor to receive this year's Fashion Icon Award at the E!'s People's Choice Awards," said Stefani. "As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality."