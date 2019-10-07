by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 9:18 AM
This isn't the Upside Down: Millie Bobby Brownis nominated at the E! People's Choice Awards!
E! News caught up with the star in New York, where she was promoting the new Pandora Me Charm Academy collection and celebrating her PCAs nominations. All three of them, to be exact!
"It's so incredible," the actress gushed. "I remember just sitting in my apartment and watching the People's Choice in awe of everybody there." Brown is up for The Female Movie Star of 2019 for her work in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and for both The Female TV Star and Drama TV Star of 2019 for her portrayal as Eleven in Stranger Things.
The beloved Netflix series—which is renewed for a fourth season—sees her character facing off Demogorgons and being an Eggo aficionado, although your votes can help Brown swap out her waffles for a PCAs trophy!
She went on to praise how "it's so incredible" that the movie and show she's nominated in also are up for their own respective awards. Stranger Things has a whopping four nominations for The Show, Drama Show, Bingeworthy Show and Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019 while Godzilla: King of the Monsters will compete for The Action Movie of 2019.
If you want to see Brown take home the award, all you have to do is head to the official PCAs voting site or take to Twitter to sound off.
Be sure to catch the live show on Nov. 10 to see who wins across the 43 competitive categories that span movies, TV, music and pop culture.
To watch more of our interview with Brown, tune into E! News at 7 for more.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
