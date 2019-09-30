Calling all pop culture fans! The E! People's Choice Awards game is coming to a city near you!

E! is celebrating the 2019 People's Choice Awards with a new interactive game that you can play in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

On Monday, the network announced that people will be able to play a roll-a-ball carnival game, designed especially for the PCAs, this October and November.

That's right, you will be able to compete on behalf of your favorite nominee and take home prizes. When your pick wins, you win!

So how does the game work exactly? You will select your favorite contender in a specific category—which changes by location—and battle it out with fellow fans to get your nominee to cross the finish line first.

But that's not all, players will receive colorful cotton candy that will make the perfect Instagram shot or they can unlock a special Snapchat filter made just for the experience.