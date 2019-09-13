by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 9:40 AM
From her jaw-dropping Mugler corset dress at the 2019 Met Gala to her daily outfit pics on Instagram, Kim Kardashian has been a style queen and social media sensation for quite some time.
Now, she is being recognized for it...again! The reality star is nominated for the E! People's Choice Awards in both the Style Star and Social Celebrity of 2019 categories and she couldn't be happier about it!
E! News caught up with the entrepreneur at the KKW X WINNIE event at L'Avenue at Saks in New York City last night, where the makeup mogul was kicking off her beauty line's collaboration with model Winnie Harlow.
"I love the People's Choice Awards," Kardashian gushed. "We went as a family last year, nominated this year again." Keeping Up with the Kardashians is up again for The Reality Show of 2019, an award the family took home last year!
The celeb, whose social media game is always on point with posts of her fun family antics or adorable kids, is asking her fans to cast their ballots saying, "It's so exciting. I hope I win, vote for me!"
Kim isn't the only member of the family who gets to celebrate an individual PCAs nomination, either! Both her sister Khloe Kardashianand Kylie Jenner are up for The Reality Star of 2019.
Fans can vote up to 25 times per day, per platform in each category, so thankfully the family can split their votes and don't have to play any favorites!
Head to the voting site or take to Twitter to sound off on who you want to see go home with the awards.
Be sure to tune into the live show on Nov. 10 to see who the winners from 43 competitive categories.
To see the full interview with Kim, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. to see more!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?