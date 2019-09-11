The contestants on America's Got Talent are used to asking the public to vote for them, but now it's the judges turn!

On Tuesday night, E! News caught up with the show's four judges and host Terry Crews on how the series is nominated for The Competition Show of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards and they were nothing short of excited.

"You guys should vote for America's Got Talent," judge Gabrielle Union told E! in an exclusive interview. "Not only have we kind of dominated the summer, let's be real, it's all about upliftment and giving people the chance to shine that maybe wouldn't get that opportunity. So, we are the people's champ!"

Her message that the show lets people shine is too true, as her golden buzzer pick Kodi Lee is also being recognized at the PCAs as a nominee for The Competition Contestant of 2019!

Simon Cowellmay be known for his witty, biting remarks but when it came to finding out the show was nominated for the PCAs, he was all smiles. "I love that...I love the People's Choice Awards so whoever votes, thank you, because it does mean a lot."