See Blake Shelton's Reaction to His PCAs Nomination: "I Hope I Win This Thing!"

by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 5:00 PM

Yeehaw! Blake Shelton is nominated for an E! People's Choice Award!

This morning, E! announced the nominees for the 2019 E! PCAs and among the contenders was none other than Shelton.

The "Boys Round Here" singer took to his phone to thank his fans. "Hey everybody, I'm driving in the car here but I just found out some really cool news," the star began in an exclusive video shared with E!

"I got nominated for a People's Choice Award, uh, for favorite country dude. And I'm very, very excited about it," he continued. Technically, he's up for The Country Artist of 2019, but hey, "dude" works too!

Shelton won the honor last year—along with a win for The Competition Show of 2018 for The Voice, where he is a judge—and in his acceptance speech stated, "Thank you to the people and I will tell you, the longer I do this, the more credibility I give fan-voted awards."

2019 E! People's Choice Awards: By The Numbers

Wanting to claim the prize again this year, he continued in his video saying, "Thank you to People's Choice people and, uh, yeah, I hope I win this thing!"

Whether or not he wins this thing is up to you, as the People's Choice Awards is the only show by the people, for the people! 

And you can make Shelton's dreams come true right now! Voting for the PCAs is open and all you have to do is head to the official voting site or take to Twitter to cast your ballots.

Be sure to tune into the live show on Nov. 10 to see who takes home the trophy. With 43 categories covering movies, TV, music and pop culture, you're sure to see one of your faves go home with a win.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

