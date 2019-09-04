by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 11:20 AM
Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer and Hannah Zeile, who play the younger versions of The Big Three, couldn't be happier that This Is Us is nominated for the 2019 People's Choice Awards.
"We just want to say thank you for the People's Choice nominations," Niles Fitch, who plays Randall Pearson as a teenager, shared in this exclusive clip.
The 18-year-old actor and his costars are celebrating the hit NBC series being nominated for Show and Drama Show of 2019 at this year's PCAs.
"Thank you guys very much. We really appreciate it," Logan Shroyer, who plays Kevin Person's younger self, added.
Even with the show's multiple People's Choice Awards nominations, the work doesn't stop on set as the cast continues filming ahead of show's premiere later this month.
"But we got to get going because we are on set right now. But make sure to tune in to season four September 24. Mark your calendars. Thank you," Hannah Zeile, who takes on the role of Kate Pearson as a teenager, concluded.
In addition to the show's nominations, Mandy Moore could win The Female Star of 2019 and Milo Ventimigliaand Sterling K. Brown are up for Male TV Star of 2019.
See if This Is Us is a big winner when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and watch E! News tonight for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
