Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Khalid Are 2019 People's Choice Awards Nominees: See All the Male Artist Nominees!

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 10:15 AM

Ready, set, vote!

Today, E! announced the nominees for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards and it's time for you to vote for your favorite hitmakers—as well as your picks for movies, television and pop culture.

The male artist nominees are all strong contenders with massive hits this year but they will need your help to take home awards at the PCAs.

Shawn Mendes scored four nominations including The Male Artist of 2019, a prize that he won last year. The 21-year-old performer received The Song and Music Video of 2019 nominations for his sultry duet, "Señorita", with his rumored love Camila Cabello.

With over 50 million Instagram followers, it should come as no surprise to the Mendes Army that the Canadian singer could also win The Social Celebrity of 2019 at this year's show.

Khalid is also proving he is a bonafide star with his three People's Choice Awards nominations for The Male Artist, Song and Album of 2019.

Read

2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran may be a big winner at the PCAs, too! He is up for three awards including The Male Artist, Album and Song of 2019 for his duet "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber.

First-time nominee Lil Nas X is also showing his star power at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. The 20-year-old rapper had one of the most successful songs of the year with "Old Town Road" which earned him a solo nomination for The Male Artist of 2019 and he and his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus a nod for The Song of 2019.

See all the male music nominees below and be sure to watch the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Jingle Ball 2018, Shawn Mendes

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Shawn Mendes

The Male Artist of 2019

 

Post Malone, Iconic Coachella Looks

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Post Malone

The Male Artist of 2019

Ed Sheeran

Luigi Rizzo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

The Male Artist of 2019

The Album of 2019 for No.6 Collaborations Project

Drake

Matteo Prandoni

Drake

The Male Artist of 2019

Travis Scott, Something In the Water Festival 2019

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Travis Scott

The Male Artist of 2019

Khalid

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Khalid

The Male Artist of 2019

The Song of 2019 for "Talk"

The Album of 2019 for Free Spirit

Lil Nas X

Noam Galai/Getty Images for BuzzFeed

Lil Nas X

The Male Artist of 2019

BAD BUNNY

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Bad Bunny

The Male Artist of 2019

The Latin Artist of 2019

Luke Combs

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Luke Combs

The Country Artist of 2019

The Voice, Blake Shelton

NBC

Blake Shelton

The Country Artist of 2019

Luke Bryan

Getty Images/Scott Dudelson for Verizon Up

Luke Bryan

The Country Artist of 2019

Thomas Rhett

Mark Horton/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

The Country Artist of 2019

Kane Brown

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown

The Country Artist of 2019

Daddy Yankee

fotopress/Redferns

Daddy Yankee

The Latin Artist of 2019

Anuel AA

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Anuel AA

The Latin Artist of 2019

Maluma

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Maluma

The Latin Artist of 2019

J Balvin

Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

J Balvin

The Latin Artist of 2019

Juice WRLD

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Juice Wrld

The Album of 2019 for Death Race for Love

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Justin Timberlake

The Concert Tour of 2019 for Man of the Woods

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

