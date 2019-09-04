by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 AM
We can't stop singing because the 2019 People's Choice Awards nominees are here and the ladies up for musical awards are pitch-perfect!
Ariana Grande is bringing the heat to the PCAs this year with six nominations, including The Female Artist and Song of 2019. The "7 Rings" singer is the most nominated person at the PCAs, which airs live on E! on Sunday, November 10.
Taylor Swift is up there, too, with four nominations in categories like The Album of 2019 for her recently released Lover. Lizzo will be tough competition for her, though, with her self-love album Cuz I Love You competing in the same category.
Those that tried to learn the choreography from their favorite artists will also need to tune in to see who takes home the prize for The Music Video of 2019. Billie Eilish is looking to nab the award with "Bad Guy" but whether or not she wins is up to the fans, as the PCA winners are decided by the people!
With additional categories including The Country Artist, Latin Artist and Concert Tour of 2019, there are plenty of musicians that need their fans to rally behind them now that voting is open.
Check out all of the solo female artists who are nominated for an award below. Some of your musical favorites may also be nominated for a collaboration track, so be sure to check out the full list of nominees to see where else they have the opportunity to take home a trophy.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
The Song of 2019 for "7 Rings"
The Album of 2019 for Thank U, Next
The Music Video of 2019 for "7 Rings"
The Concert Tour of 2019 for Sweetener
The Song of 2019 for "Bad Guy"
The Album of 2019 for WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
The Music Video of 2019 for "Bad Guy"
The Concert Tour of 2019 for Beautiful Trauma
The Album of 2019 for Cuz I Love You
The Concert Tour of 2019 for Enigma
The Concert Tour of 2019 for It's My Party
The Concert Tour of 2019 for Here We Go Again Tour
