SUNDAY
NOV.10

2019 PCAs: See Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, Dwayne Johnson & More Movie Star Nominees

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The E! People's Choice Awards nominations are officially out and we couldn't be more excited about the movie star nominees!

Avengers: Endgame is a major contender at this year's show. Robert Downey Jr. is a double nominee for The Male Movie Star and Action Movie Star of 2019. Meanwhile his co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans all scored individual nominations for the blockbuster hit, too.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson also received PCAs nominations for their work in the Marvel universe.

Horror fans should rejoice as well because Lupita Nyong'o could win The Female Movie Star and Drama Movie Star of 2019 for her role in Us.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are up for The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for their parts in Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood. Cole Sprouse could win in the same category for his role in Five Feet Apart. The 27-year-old actor is also nominated for The Male TV Star of 2019 for his part in Riverdale.

Read

2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

One of the toughest categories announced today may be The Comedy Movie Star of 2019. Ali Wong, Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler and Rebel Wilson are among the stars who could take home the prize for their laugh-out-loud roles. Which performer do you think deserves to win the trophy?

See all the movie star nominees below and be sure to watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Robert Downey Jr., Best Roles, Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

Robert Downey Jr.

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame

Marvel

Chris Hemsworth

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man, Tom Holland

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Tom Holland

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home

Article continues below

Aladdin, Mena Massoud, Will Smith

Walt Disney Studios

Will Smith

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3

Summit Entertainment

Keanu Reeves

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios 2019

Samuel L. Jackson

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Captain Marvel

The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Glass

Article continues below

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Universal Pictures

Dwayne Johnson

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Fighting With My Family

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Netflix

Adam Sandler

The Male Movie Star of 2019 for Murder Mystery

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Murder Mystery

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Warner Bros. Pictures

Millie Bobby Brown

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Article continues below

Avengers: Endgame

Marvel

Scarlett Johansson

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame

Zendaya, Tom Holland, Spiderman: Far From Home

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Zendaya

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Spider-Man: Far From Home

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Netflix

Jennifer Aniston

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Murder Mystery

Article continues below

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Brie Larson

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Captain Marvel

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Claudette Barius/Universal

Lupita Nyong'o

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Us

The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Us

Sophie Turner, X-Mne, Dark Phoenix

YouTube

Sophie Turner

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Dark Phoenix

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Dark Phoenix

Article continues below

Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Men in Black International

Giles Keyte. © 2018 CTMG

Tessa Thompson

The Female Movie Star of 2019 for Men in Black: International

Rocketman, Taron Egerton

Paramount Pictures

Taron Egerton

The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Rocketman

Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart

ALFONSO BRESCIANI/CBS FILMS

Cole Sprouse

The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Five Feet Apart

Article continues below

Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Ted Bundy, Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile

Sundance Institute

Zac Efron

The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Brad Pitt

The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood

Article continues below

Glass, Sarah Paulson

Universal Studios

Sarah Paulson

The Drama Movie Star of 2019 for Glass

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Netflix

Ali Wong

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Always Be My Maybe

Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic

Warner Bros.

Rebel Wilson

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Isn't It Romantic

Article continues below

Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic?

John Eddy/INSTARimages.com

Liam Hemsworth

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Isn't It Romantic

Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson, Late Night, Trailer

YouTube

Mindy Kaling

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for Late Night

The Perfect Date, Noah Centineo

Netflix

Noah Centineo

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for The Perfect Date

Article continues below

Chris Evans, Best Roles, Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Chris Evans

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for Avengers: Endgame

Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3

Lionsgate

Halle Berry

The Action Movie Star of 2019 for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Toy Story 4, Tom Hanks

Disney/Pixar; Shutterstock

Tom Hanks

The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for Toy Story 4

Article continues below

The Secret Life of Pets 2, Kevin Hart

Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures; Shutterstock

Kevin Hart

The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019 for The Upside

The Lion King, Beyonce

Disney; Shutterstock

Beyoncé

The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Lion King

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, Ryan Reynolds

Warner Bros. Pictures; Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds

The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Article continues below

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World, America Ferrera

DreamWorks; Shutterstock

America Ferrera

The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Chris Pratt

Warner Bros. Pictures; Shutterstock

Chris Pratt

The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Secret Life of Pets 2, Tiffany Haddish

Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures; Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Secret Life of Pets 2

Article continues below

Angry Birds 2, Awkwafina

Columbia Pictures & Rovio Animations; Shutterstock

Awkwafina

The Animated Movie Star of 2019 for The Angry Birds Movie 2

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Celebrities , Awards , Red Carpet , Entertainment , Movies , VG , Adam Sandler , Robert Downey Jr. , Lupita Nyong'o , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Khalid Are 2019 People's Choice Awards Nominees: See All the Male Artist Nominees!

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Netflix

Yass, Queen! Watch the Cast of Queer Eye React to Their People's Choice Awards Nomination

This Is Us

From Sterling K. Brown to Khloe Kardashian, Take a Look All the 2019 PCAs TV Star Nominees

Game of Thrones Finale

See Which TV Shows Are 2019 E! People's Choice Award Nominees, Including Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Riverdale & More

Becky G

Becky G and CNCO Could Not Be More Excited Over Their PCAs Nominations

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Has the Sweetest Reaction to His PCAs Nomination: Watch!

The Lion King

Check Out the 2019 People's Choice Awards Movie Nominees: Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Us & More!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.