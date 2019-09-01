by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Sep. 1, 2019 6:00 AM
Grab your popcorn (or sneak in a snack) because it's time to head to the movies!
September ushers in pumpkin patches and chunky sweaters as the start of fall, but it also brings some of the most anticipated films of the year. So round up your friends or treat yourself to a solo theater trip for this month's releases!
There really is something for everyone, from horrifying haunts as we head into spooky season to animated adventures perfect for an after-school family activity.
Some of the month's most exciting flicks bring us back to familiar places, such as the Edwardian-era setting of Downton Abbey or back into Stephen King's twisted mind for IT: Chapter Two. Whether or not you're down to clown (sorry), we're pretty sure the likely box-office smash will result in another round of Pennywise costumes come this Halloween, so you may as well see the film to prepare.
We also cannot wait to see the big screen debuts for some of our favorite stars, such as Cardi B and Lizzo when they hit cinemas in their roles in Hustlers. And if you missed Brad Pitt's face since Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood, have no fear because he's back this month, too.
Check out the trailers for September's movies we can't wait to see and sound off in the poll below on which one you're most excited to watch!
IT Chapter Two: Sep. 6
Hiya, Georgie! Pennywise returns to terrorize the residents of Derry, Indiana, and in doing so compels the now grown-up "Losers Club" to come back to end things, once and for all. Starring a bevy of celebrities such as Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Skårsgard, this terrifying movie is sure to kick off the month with a scare.
The Goldfinch: Sep. 13
Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel, this drama surrounds a young boy whose mother is killed in a bombing at an art museum. The details around the movie adaptation are sparse, but the trailer alone is pulling at our heartstrings and boasts a cast with the talents of Ansel Elgort, Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson. Grab your tissues for this one.
Hustlers: Sep. 13
If you're like Cardi B and there's nothin' in this world that you like more than checks, you're going to love this film. Based on New York Magazine's article "The Hustlers at Scores", this film centers around a group of strippers fed up with the club scene and decide to take up a racket of their own. The star-studded cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart. We can't wait to see the money moves these ladies are about to pull.
Ad Astra: Sep. 20
Hollywood has launched a lot of A-list men into space recently, from Ryan Gosling in First Man to Matt Damon in The Martian, but another one is about to go into orbit. Pitt stars in this film about an astronaut who may be humanity's only hope as he's sent on a mission to solve a disturbance in the universe that may have been caused by his own father's expedition 30 years earlier.
Downton Abbey: Sep. 20
The wait is over! Downtonians have no doubt penciled this date into their day planner as it marks the silver-screen return of the beloved Crawley family, who are themselves eagerly anticipating the royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary. Expect witty zingers from Dowager Countess of Grantham's Maggie Smith and plenty of other endearing moments to invoke your nostalgia for the series all over again.
Abominable: Sep. 27
Set out for the adventure of the year with this cute animated flick from Dreamworks! Yi, a teenager who feels overwhelmed by her family, sets out on a cross-country ride through China to try to help her new friend Everest back to his home...who happens to be a yeti! Along the way, Everest taps into his own magical powers to create beautiful, larger-than-life sequences in this feel-good family film of the fall.
