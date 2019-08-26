Summer is the best for many reasons but, according to your votes, summer lovin' is what takes the cake!

Cara Delevingneand Ashley Benson are the winners of the 2019 Best of Summer tournament! With an impressive 64% of the vote, the adorable duo beat out Lizzo, Stranger Things, Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood and the U.S. Women's National Soccer team for the title.

All of the nominees are fantastic, but we sure can't get enough of the couple's love!

Our winners officially went public with their long-rumored romance this June when Delevingne posted a steamy Instagram of the two making out.

In an exclusive interview with E!, Delevingne attributed the timing of the post to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the first anniversary of their relationship.

Benson also made us over-the-moon happy when she playfully unveiled a tattoo reading "CD" on her side, hinting that it was in honor of her girlfriend's initials.