by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 5:00 AM
Yeehaw! It's Kacey Musgraves' birthday!
The musician, who turns 31 today, has been a household name in country music for years but the artist cemented her cross-genre popularity in February 2019 when she won Album of the Year at the Grammys for her masterpiece Golden Hour.
Her shocked reaction (that also launched a thousand memes) showed that even the artist was surprised to break through the competitive category as the victor. After all, a country album taking home the top prize hasn't happened since Taylor Swift's Fearless won in 2010.
For those that have been paying attention though, the six-time Grammy winner has had her moment coming for quite some time. Her first introduction to the world was as a contestant on Nashville Star, and while the show didn't launch her into stardom, it did show the singer's passion and ambition to make it.
And make it she did. In 2014, her first major label debut album took home two Grammy awards for Best Country Song and Country Album for "Merry Go Round" and Same Trailer Different Park, respectively, and the artist has only been building since.
In her tearful acceptance speech at this year's Grammys, the artist stated, "I would have nothing without songs. It's all about the songs."
We agree, and with any good song also comes a good music video!
In honor of the country queen's birthday, take a look back at her best music videos to date and be sure to weigh in on which is your favorite in our poll below!
"High Horse"
Off of her Grammy-award winning album Golden Hour, this music video features a cast of condescending bosses and co-workers raining on Musgraves' parade. For anyone who has had a know-it-all in their 9-to-5, this video is almost a little too relatable.
"Space Cowboy"
This breakup ballad won Best Country Song at the 2019 Grammys and the accompanying music video features Musgraves' watching as her ex rides away on his horse. Anyone who has let go of a former flame can relate to the poignant track and video.
"Rainbow"
The artist released this emotional video in February 2019 to all, but E! News got the exclusive first look at it on the red carpet! At the Grammys, the artist showed Ryan Seacrest a quick peek, adding, "The song started out as a memo to myself but it's for anyone who is going through any kind of anything...the video is representative of your own mental guard overtaking you."
"Follow Your Arrow"
Damned if you do and damned if you don't. That's the message behind Musgraves' song off of her Same Trailer Different Park album that went on to divide traditional country fans with its progressive lyrics. The light-hearted music video can't hear the haters though as Musgraves' dances in the desert and encourages her fans to follow their arrow, to wherever or whoever it takes them.
"Merry Go Round"
Raise your hand if you've been here since the beginning! Musgraves' first music video is an ode to small town living and is told through vintage stock footage that conveys the bittersweet feeling of growing up off the beaten path. The song also went on to win the Grammy for Best Country Song in 2014.
"Butterflies"
Another hit off of her album Golden Hour, the artist takes us to cloud nine in this ethereal music video all about falling in love with someone who lifts her up. Musgraves' shines in the video musically and also literally when she appears on the screen in a sparkling body suit that is a look for the ages.
"Blowin' Smoke"
Taking place in the back of a greasy diner, this music video focuses on a group of burnt-out waitresses both literally and figuratively blowing smoke, promising to one day get out of this town. If you've ever worked a dead-end job, you've met or been this person.
"Biscuits"
This high-energy music video is a cutesy love letter to the country genre with set pieces like a bright red barn, lassoing cowboy, twangy band and Musgraves dancing in a checkered dress. The musician has noted she enjoys blending the lines of the country music genre but this music video is a reminder that the artist is comfortable in its traditional roots, too.
