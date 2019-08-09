by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 7:00 AM
We're gearing up for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards and as the show that is for the people, by the people, we want to hear from you first!
This year, we want to know who and what fans are obsessing over, so we're asking you to submit your top picks in TV, music, movies and pop culture during the fan favorite nomination phase between Aug. 12 and Aug. 16. If you've ever said you truly stan a new TV show or up and coming music artist, now is the time to help them land a nomination!
Fans can tell us who and what they love starting this coming Monday, Aug. 12 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET at the official PCAs site. Submissions will be open until Friday, Aug. 16 at 8:59 p.m. PT/11:59 p.m. ET.
Just like last year, there will be 43 PCAs categories that will encompass the best in pop culture.
During the fan favorite nomination phase, each person can cast 25 submissions per day, per category so if you're split on who should be considered for something like Comedy TV Star or Social Celebrity, you'll be able to sound off all week long.
Go to pca.eonline.com to submit your fan favorites and your submissions could make it in as nominees when official voting starts Wednesday, Sept. 4.
To see if your favorite makes the cut, come back on Wednesday, Sep. 4 when the official voting will kick off as we announce the top eight nominees for all 43 categories!
Don't forget to tune into the PCAs on Sunday, Nov. 10. You don't want to miss out on who is bringing their fashion A-game to the red carpet and who will ultimately take home the PCA trophies!
