Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Vote for Your Favorite Final Four Pair Now!

by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 16, 2019 8:59 AM

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Final 4

The Bachelorette kicked off this week and it has us seeing roses...lots and lots of roses.

The premiere of the new season, starring Hannah Brown, also has us thinking about all of the success stories that have come from Bachelor Nation throughout the past few decades. 

In fact, earlier this month we started our Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament with 23 duos who either met on the reality TV series or through being a part of Bachelor Nation and thanks to your votes we are down to the final four pairs.

Starting today, the top four couples will be battling it out to see which two pairs of lovebirds will make it to the final round of our tournament and earn the best title of them all, Bachelor Nation's favorite couple ever!

So, who is competing in the final four round? Lots of great couples that's who!

The first battle is between the newest Bachelor couple, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, and OG Bachelorette star Trista Rehn and hubbie Ryan Sutter.

Then, we need you to vote between Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and her Bachelor Nation beau Jason Tartick and one of the best Bachelors of all time, Sean Lowe and his adorable wife Catherine (Giudici) Lowe.

Clearly, the match ups are fierce, but we know you have a favorite and they need your votes!

Voting for this round ends on Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m. so get your voting on now.

Bachelor Nation Couples: Final Four
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph vs. Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter
14.3%
85.7%
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick vs. Sean Lowe & Catherine (Giudici) Lowe
29.4%
70.6%

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

