The fall is heating up on E! thanks to the second annual E! People's Choice Awards!

Following the network's debut as the host of the People's Choice Awards last year, the iconic award show is coming back in November 2019 and it's going to be bigger and better...with just the right amount of pop culture pizzazz.

On Friday, E! announced that the 2019 PCAs will air on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. on E! and will be broadcasting once again from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Last year, Victoria Beckham won the Fashion Icon Award, Melissa McCarthy won the People's Icon Award and Bryan Stevenson was presented with the People's Champion Award by John Legend...and that was only the beginning.

There were amazing guests who swarmed the red carpet, appearances by top stars in the People's Pyramid and singers Nikki Minaj, Legend and Rita Oraall set the stage on fire with their performances throughout the night.