Get ready to celebrate your mom, because Mother's Day is upon us!

Mother's Day is this Sunday, which means all the moms out there, and mom figures, should be getting showered with love, support and chocolate...or flowers.

While there are a ton of deserving moms that do things on a daily basis that are way harder than anything we do, right now we're focusing on all the new celebrity moms this year.

Even though Carrie Underwood became a mom to her second child and Kim Kardashian is soon-to-be a mother of four, it's those new mamas that deserve a little more love from us right now.

Celebs like Gabrielle Union, who welcomed her first daughter via surrogate last year and other actresses including, Eva Longoria and Troian Bellisario are all new to the mom game and this year they are going to experience their very first Mother's Day.