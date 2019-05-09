Get your red roses and wine ready, because we have a new round of our Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament for you to vote on!

On Monday, Bachelor Nation's favorite Bachelorette ladies reunited for the reunion to end all reunions, but here at E! News we were focused on which couple in all of Bachelor Nation (that is currently together) is really the best of them all. There are a decent amount to choose from, but only one couple can reign supreme.

We began with the 23 couples who are currently in love and dating or married and now, thanks to your votes, we've narrowed it down to the sweet 16 pairs for our second round of our May tournament, which starts now.

In this round your favorites will be battling it out against another amazing couple from the ABC reality series, which means the rose petals are falling and things are getting serious.