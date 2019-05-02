Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards were on fire on Wednesday night and we're not just talking about Taylor Swift's opening performance.
This year, the big award show was a night to remember thanks to the speeches that were given, the performances that happened (cough, the Jonas Brothers, cough) and of course the fashion.
Each award show we watch we not-so-secretly tune in to see which celeb rocked the most daring look and which star really won the night based on their red carpet look.
While we have our favorites, see Swift's pastel purple RaisaVanessa mini dress or Priyanka Chopra's Zuhair Murad white gown with Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry, we really want to know which star you thought looked best in Las Vegas at the event.
Were you a fan of the Jonas Brothers, who color-coordinated their stripped suits? Or, were you a bigger fan of Cardi B's Cher-inspired yellow two-piece ensemble?
What about Sofia Carson's lavender, ruffled gown by Giambattista Valli from the Haute Couture 14 collection?
We also loved seeing Eva Longoria on the carpet especially since she showed off her killer legs in a black cocktail dress with pleated top and crystal belt by Alberta Ferretti.
Oh, and how could we forget Julianne Hough's sparkly number by Genny, which consisted of a bikini top, hot pants and a matching blazer? It was gorgeous.
Last, but not least, was Ciara. The singer donned a sexy black gown, with a sheer neckline by Stephane Rolland and had her son, Future Zahir, as her date wearing a snazzy Versace outfit.
Now that you know our top picks for the Billboard Music Awards, make sure to vote for your favorite of the night below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joe, Nick & Kevin Jonas
These creative looks have us "Burnin' Up" with style inspiration.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taylor Swift
There are so many words to use to describe this look, but the best adjective is AwesoME!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
Somebody needs to shine a "Spotlight" on this glam and powerful suit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
It may have been a few months since she wed Nick Jonas, but PeeCee is giving us bridal glamour in this white dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cardi B
The rapper makes money moves in this yellow head-turning two-piece ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ella Mai
The Brit oozes sophistication in this all-black ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Not only is the director Booksmart, but she's also pretty style savvy.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Pastel purple continues to be one of the leading trends on the red carpet, and it's for good reason.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
The actress gives new meaning to the term "little black dress" with this stunning ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Glamour oozes from the photo of the star, who shows off her dancer physique in a suit jacket and shorts.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lauren Daigle
While some stars go for the most over-the-top looks on the red carpet, the singer proves that less is truly more.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Justin Hartley
The This Is Us actor shows other men how it's done with this retro-looking suit on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ciara & Future Jr.
These two are a package deal that everyone wants to be a part of.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Natalie Morales
Fashionista!The hostess stuns in a white suit-jacket that is inspiring plenty of fashion looks.