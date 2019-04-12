Instagram
Can you believe we've already been keeping up with True Thompson for a year?
The adorable baby girl is celebrating her first birthday today and we feel like it was just yesterday that Khloe Kardashian was announcing her pregnancy.
Over the past year there has been a lot of memorable moments for True, her mom Khloe and her dad Tristan Thompson, and luckily there are photographs to prove it.
Year after year the Kardashian family continues to grow starting with Kourtney Kardashian's kids, then Kim Kardashian West's brood and now both Khloe and little sister Kylie Jenner have joined the club with their baby girls.
Since today is all about True, we've rounded up her sweetest snaps from her first year as a Kardashian and trust us, there are a lot to ooh and aah over below.
She's so stinking cute, how could there not be?
Happy birthday, True!
We can't wait to see what this next year brings!
Relive Khloe's pregnancy and True's birth by watching special episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians today from 8 a.m. to noon, only on E!
Instagram
Magic Hour
In April 2019, Khloe shared this sweet snap of her and her daughter with the lyrics to "You Are My Sunshine."
Instagram
Baby True
Baby True was pretty in pink as she showed off her custom sunnies from Rad + Refined.
Instagram
Just the 2 of Us
"You and I," Khloe wrote on IG.
Instagram
Almost 1
True looks so grown up ahead of her first birthday!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Baby Gossip Sesh
True hangs out with her cousin Chicago West.
Instagram
Story Time
Khloe Kardashian documents her baby girl playing with a doll from the Princess Cupcake Jones book series written by Ylleya Fields.
Instagram
Cousin Cuddles
"Thigh Rolls and Hugs," Khloe captioned her adorable daughter with cousin P.
Instagram
Almost One
"Happy 10 months my love," Khloe wrote in February 2019.
Instagram
Burberry Babe
How cute is True in her pink Burberry sweater dress?!
Instagram
Giving Back
Baby True even helped make cards for the fire men and women.
Instagram
Firehouse Fun
Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True Goes Camping
"Let's go camping Baby True," Khloe Kardashian wrote, captioning an Instagram post that pictured her daughter enjoying the great outdoors in style.
Instagram
Snow Buddies
"Mommy and Baby True," Khloe shared on Instagram as her baby sported head-to-toe MOLO.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Love
True bonds with cousin Chicago West, Kim Kardashian's daughter and youngest child.
Instagram
True's First Christmas
"I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!"
Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter
How cute and Khloe and True in their matching winter white dresses?!
Instagram
Winter Wonderland
Khloe and True enjoy the fam's annual Christmas Eve party complete with snow everywhere!
Instagram
Party Time
"Christmas 2018 oh what a fun night," Khloe share don IG.
Instagram
Fab Foursome
Stunning! KoKo, True, Kylie and Stormi pose for pics in glittering getups.
Instagram
Merry Christmas
True and North celebrate the holidays together in December 2018.
Instagram
How Time Flies
"My soul is complete because of you. Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little. I love being an Auntie and a Mommy."
Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian
Flower Power
The then-six-month-old rocked a white plumeria in her growing locks while on vacation in Bali with the Kardashian family.
Instagram
A Baby in Bali
"Life Adventures with True," Khloe wrote on vacation with her daughter.
Instagram
Stunning Sunset
"In my life, I don't believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali," the Revenge Body host wrote. "Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating."
Instagram
Unicorns Exist
"I always knew unicorns existed," Khloe captioned this pic.
Love is blind
True took advantage of the sunny weather and got glam with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The phrase translates from French to "blind for love."
Instagram
Getting festive
Aunt Kourtney snapped this cute picture of True while visiting a pumpkin patch in October. True fit in perfectly.
Well-read
True was all smiles as she sat around some books on a bed. Khloe captioned the picture of her daughter, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."
Instagram
"My Girl"
Khloe shared this adorable photo of True with her Instagram followers on Sept. 27. She captioned the post, "I've Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl."
Instagram
Mommy and Me
Khloe shares a touching moment with her little one.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Triplets
True hangs out with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.
Instagram
Light of My Life
"You are my sunshine! My only sunshine," Khloe captioned this pic.
Instagram
Pucker Up
While on their first family vacation, the mom and daughter gave the camera their best duck lips for a selfie.
Instagram
Pretty in Pink
"Hi my sweet True!!" the proud mama wrote. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."
Instagram
Playtime With Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter couldn't resist snapping a few photos of her baby cousin.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Tummy Time With Chicago West
"Best friends for life!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.
Instagram
Big Yawns
Someone was a little sleepy.
Instagram
Royal Attire
A crown fit for a princess.
Instagram
Pretty Eyes
Look at that face!
Instagram
Hi Mama!
True showcases her adorable grin.
Twitter
Khloe's Birthday
Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.
Instagram
Big Half Brother
Tristan shared this first photo of his two kids Prince and True together.
Instagram
Squeaky Clean
Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True in a tub!
Instagram
Pretty Ballerina
"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mom said in a video of her little one.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Catching Some ZZZ's
"My baby bunny," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her bundle of joy napping.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Growing Up Right Before Her Eyes
On True's one month birthday, her proud mama shared a sweet video of her little girl on social media.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Snuggles
The first-time mom spent time with True over Memorial Day Weekend.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Dreams, True!
"Mommy's Little Love," the E! reality star captioned the precious snapshot of her newborn daughter.
Photos
See More From True Thompson's Cutest Photos