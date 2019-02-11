London called, and these stylish celebs listened!

On Sunday, while America was celebrating the biggest night in music at the 2019 Grammy Awards, across the pond in the U.K. film stars were celebrating movies with perfect British style at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.

Throughout the night films like The Favourite and Bohemian Rhapsody won big, but our minds were a little more focused on the fashions that walked up the red carpet into Royal Albert Hall.

There were a lot of fierce looks courtesy of actors and actresses alike and one glamorous Duchess added in her famous fashion for a look we're still in awe of.

Everyone from Margot Robbie in Chanel Couture to Rachel Weisz who donned a flowy, cream-colored tiered gown looked stunning as they arrived at the award show.

Men like Rami Malek, in a dapper white suit by Louis Vuitton, and Timothée Chalamet, in a Haider Ackermann printed suit and sleek pant with red design, also dressed to impress.