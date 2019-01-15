Instagram
Hello, it's Adele...or is it June Carter Cash? We can't tell!
On Tuesday, the British singer channeled her inner country queen by dressing up as the one and only June Carter Cash and we are shook. In the photo that the actress shared on Instagram it's clear that not only does Adele admire the "Jackson" singer but she knows exactly how to embody her with both her hair and costume choices.
The "Someone Like You" singer is almost unrecognizable dressed as the legendary country artist from her brunette locks to her vintage-inspired lavender dress. It's unreal how Adele is able to completely change her look and become singers that anyone would recognize with a little makeup and wardrobe assistance.
Although this is Adele's first costume debut of the new year, she has rocked numerous costumes in the past, including another country legend, Dolly Parton in 2018.
We're not sure why Adele decides to take on these iconic personas, but we're totally impressed.
What we do know is Adele's latest nod to the country icon would make both Carter and Reese Witherspoon, who played June Carter in Walk the Line, very proud.
Over the years, the England native has given fans three albums to love and rejoice over and lots of costume inspiration for dress-up parties and Halloween festivities.
When she's not dressing up as real people like June Carter Cash, Dolly Parton or even George Michael, the singer has been known to channel movie characters or just go all out on Halloween costumes.
She's been Rose from Titanic and made us do a double take as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.
Plus, she can become any age with her costume craziness and we love her even more for it.
Check out all of Adele's best costumes below and cast your vote for the one that is most impressive.
It's not going to be easy to choose, but rumor has it there's no wrong choice!
June Carter Cash
In January 2019, Adele channeled her inner country queen as June Carter Cash and everything from her brunette wig to her dress choice was perfect.
Rose from Titanic
"Dirty 30! I'm not sure what I'm going to do for the next 30 years as I've been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me," Adele wrote on a series of photos from her 30th birthday bash. "My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life."
Rose from Titanic
The "Hello" singer danced the night away at her Dirty 30 Titanic-themed party in 2018.
Rose from Titanic
Doesn't she look just like Rose from the iconic movie?!
Dolly Parton
In January 2018, the singer channeled Dolly Parton and nailed the look. "The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x," she wrote.
Old Lady
The British singer and songwriter poked fun at herself ahead of her 29th birthday in 2017 with this costume.
Halloween Queen
"Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️," Adele captioned this Halloween snap in 2017.
Halloween Queen
While fans are still a little unsure as to who exactly Adele was for Halloween in 2017, they can all agree her witch-like makeup was flawless.
Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask
While on tour in Dallas, Texas in 2016, Adele made Jim Carrey proud with her ode to his character in The Mask for Halloween.
George Michael
"Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith," Adele captioned this series of George Michael photos in 2015.