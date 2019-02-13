It's been a little over two years since we first saw Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing their way through Los Angeles in La La Land and now the Oscar-winning film is coming to you.

On Friday, La La Land will be making its cable premiere on E! at 8 p.m. which means even if you don't live in the city of stars or city of angels AKA Los Angeles, you can feel like you do from your own living room or surrounded by friends.

This calls for a celebration don't you think?

It's time to break out the soundtrack for the musical ASAP, throw on your dancing shoes and prepare to feel like you've been transported to old Hollywood—or new Hollywood with the feel of old Hollywood à la La La Land.

Rejoice with us as we watch the film this week in our pajamas and not-so-secretly wish we were Sebastian (Gosling) and Mia (Stone) falling in love.