by Brett Malec | Sat., Jan. 12, 2019 8:21 AM
Nightly Pop is back! (Well...almost!)
After a short post-holidays break, Morgan Stewart, Hunter March and Nina Parker are back tomorrow night for the return of E!'s too-wild-for-daytime talk show Nightly Pop.
In anticipation of NP's big return on Sunday, we caught up with the three co-hosts in a little game of "Lasts." Scroll down to get to know Morgan, Hunter and Nina a little better with our hilarious Q&As.
NINA
Last person you texted:
A friend from College
Last swear word you used:
S--t!
Last big purchase you made:
Does makeup count as a big purchase?
Last person you followed on Instagram:
@caraconnscomedy
Last person you unfollowed on Instagram:
I don't unfollow I MUTE! Lol
Last time you cried:
Today from exhaustion! Lmao
Last time you got star struck meeting a celebrity:
Everyday working with Hunter & Morgan.
Last TV show you binge watched:
Killing Eve
Last movie you saw in the theaters:
The Meg. (Don't ask).
Last time you were hungover at work:
It's been years since that's happened. I'm too old to be drinking mid-week. lol
Last picture you took on your phone:
It's a picture of makeup I want to buy. LMAO. Specially for eyebrows.
Last dream you had:
I went fishing and had to clean & cook it, then I got upset because no one wanted any. Lol
E!
HUNTER
Last person you texted:
Family group chat. My dad doesn't understand punctuation so I told him not to end with periods in texts unless he's in a life threatening situation.
Last swear word you used:
Peter.
Last big purchase you made:
Wrapping paper at Papyrus. It's expensive. It's like wrapping a gift in a gift.
Last person you followed on Instagram:
Someone from the DM's.
Last person you unfollowed on Instagram:
My ex….YOU'RE CRYING.
Last time you cried:
I'M NOT CRYING.
Last time you got star struck meeting a celebrity:
Morgan thinks it's when I met her, huh? Lol.
Last TV show you binge watched:
Genius (second season about Picasso) and The Good Place.
Last movie you saw in the theaters:
The one where all the superheroes died?
Last time you were hungover at work:
Depends…Hungover from what?
Last picture you took on your phone:
Me. The one before that? Me.
Last dream you had:
I was Nina's best friend and she took me everywhere with her <3
Instagram/Hunter March
MORGAN
Last person you texted:
My husband.
Last swear word you used:
F--k.
Last big purchase you made:
A Birkin in Paris.
Last person you followed on Instagram:
Edward Enninful Editor in Chief of British Vogue.
Last person you unfollowed on Instagram:
This random girl named Amy lol.
Last time you cried:
Last night.
Last time you got star struck meeting a celebrity:
Hmmmm? Never happened.
Last TV show you binge watched:
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Last movie you saw in the theaters:
Bohemian Rhapsody.
Last time you were hungover at work:
Monday!
Last picture you took on your phone:
Mirror selfie from earlier today in my dressing room before Daily Pop taping.
Last dream you had:
I was in the Maldives last night with no phone and my best friend was an alligator (seriously).
