by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Jul. 9, 2019 6:00 PM
Most days, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson make a pretty formidable team.
But the cousins, friends and fashion designers weren't seeing eye-to-eye during Tuesday's new Relatively Nat & Liv, which chronicled the final weeks leading up to their first clothing line's official launch date. Suffice to say, things weren't exactly going according to plan.
"You should be in bed," said Nat's brother Joel Halcro, after discovering her sprawled out on the couch of their family's Beverly Hills Airbnb (the Halcro-Pierson clan was in L.A. this week) late one night.
"I should be in bed but I'm getting an IV, so I'm waiting for the lady to get here," she croaked—clearly not feeling well—since deadlines are rapidly approaching and that means no time for sleep or sickness, which is kind of a catch-22 when you think about it.
"And then I've got Olivia on my tail about spending money for fabrics and sticking to a budget," Nat huffed, evidently still peeved about a work-related tiff she got into with her BFF and business partner earlier that evening.
Basically, one of the duo's hired sewers phoned Nat to say there wasn't enough fabric to complete some of her dress designs. Definitely a solvable problem, though the fact that the employee was working out of Vancouver did make things more complicated. Nat couldn't accompany her to the fabric store and confirm that the additional swatches matched the originals, so she asked her to purchase eight similar ones instead just to be safe.
"Eight?" asked Liv, wide-eyed. "Why not four?"
"Does it really matter if it's eight or four right now? Who cares?" Nat replied, arguing that they could always use excess fabric as material for other garments, anyway. But Liv, who primarily manages the business side of the "Nat & Liv" brand while her cousin handles the creative, had some logistical reservations.
"I'm trying to watch the money part, Nat. You don't think of that," she explained, before reminding Nat that production is just one of several expenses they'll need to account for as the launch date (and its accompanying runway show) draws nearer.
"We've gotta pay the venue. We've gotta pay for chairs at the fashion show…We have to pay the sewers," Liv continued.
And even though her artistically inclined partner probably did understand where Liv's finance concerns were coming from, she was also overworked and under the weather—hence, the late-night IV cocktail.
"I'm exhausted and I'm not thinking like, 'Oh, four or eight is totally gonna make or break something,'" Nat said. "You get to go to sleep at night. I don't."
"But that's not necessarily my choice," Liv pointed out. The sleep issue came up again later back at the Airbnb, when an increasingly stressed out Nat accusingly asked her cousin, "When have you ever gotten out of bed and asked, 'Natalie, can I help?'" Yikes. Yikes. Yikes.
"You dismiss me so what the f—k is the point?" Liv snapped back. "You don't want to hear what I have to say creatively."
Things got messier from there, mostly due to the women's conflicting opinions about fabric versus finances. Liv argued for less expensive materials, insisting she was just trying to make sure they don't end up with "no money" post-fashion show, but her partner didn't want to hear it.
"We're not going to make any money if our line doesn't look good. And if it's cheap fabrics it's not going to look good," she told Liv. "If you don't want to do the clothing line with me, I'll pay for [it with] my own money and do it myself."
So, should we chalk this up to creative differences, pre-show jitters or what? Tuesday's episode ended with Nat and Liv giving each other the literal silent treatment (Liv told the camera she "can't back down" on her point, and "it's looking like [Nat] won't either") during what was supposed to be an exciting magazine launch party and now we're the ones stressing.
See how everything went down this week—and learn more about Stephanie Halcro's biological sister—in the full recap video above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?