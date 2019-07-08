For Kim Kardashian, role-modeling kind of comes with the territory.

So the fact that she's inspiring other social media-savvy TV stars with career goals as big as their family units shouldn't come as a surprise. As Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson articulate in this Q&A-style interview clip spotlighting Relatively Nat & Liv's titular duo, they look up to the KUWTK face and KKW beauty boss for a number of reasons.

"She's just a superwoman, the things that she can multitask," says Nat, after citing Kim as an ultimate "inspiration" to her and Liv (in addition to a real-life friend). Naturally, the list of why's is a long one.

"From being a mom to studying law and having her own business and filming a TV show…really inspiring," she finishes, just as her cousin notes that Kim still manages to be a good wife, sister and pal on top of all that responsibility. Also, four kids!