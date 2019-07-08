BRAND NEW
Sunday, 10e|7p

Find Out Why Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson Call Kim Kardashian an "Inspiration"

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

For Kim Kardashian, role-modeling kind of comes with the territory.

So the fact that she's inspiring other social media-savvy TV stars with career goals as big as their family units shouldn't come as a surprise. As Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson articulate in this Q&A-style interview clip spotlighting Relatively Nat & Liv's titular duo, they look up to the KUWTK face and KKW beauty boss for a number of reasons.

"She's just a superwoman, the things that she can multitask," says Nat, after citing Kim as an ultimate "inspiration" to her and Liv (in addition to a real-life friend). Naturally, the list of why's is a long one.

"From being a mom to studying law and having her own business and filming a TV show…really inspiring," she finishes, just as her cousin notes that Kim still manages to be a good wife, sister and pal on top of all that responsibility. Also, four kids!

Watch

Relatively Nat & Liv Stars Share Their Family Tree

And even though Nat and Liv's responsibility list looks a little bit different than Kim's (if the gals' childhood dream jobs—marine biologist and veterinarian respectively—are any indication, it sounds like they might be partial to science if either decides to pick up another professional degree a few years down the line), it's also pretty similar.

Like the Kardashian-Jenners did last decade, Nat and Liv's family has recently come into the spotlight courtesy of their debut E! series. And as it turns out, Kim gave them a few reality TV pro tips that they haven't forgotten.

"Be really authentic and if you're gonna do a TV show, let's bare it all," Nat says, recalling "the best advice" Kim ever gave them.

So can thank Kim K for Nat & Liv's action-packed inaugural season then? See their interview in full in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Nat & Liv , E! Shows , Natalie Halcro , Olivia Pierson , Kim Kardashian , Fashion , Reality TV , Family , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tan France, Revenge Body 301

Tan France's Coming Out Advice to a Revenge Body Participant Will Warm Your Heart

Lewis Hamilton, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Investigating Lewis Hamilton’s Fabulous Hollywood Life Off the Race Track

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Extremely Toned Body in Risqué Bathing Suit

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding

Sophie Turner's Wedding Dress Took More Than 350 Hours to Assemble: All the Details

Becca Tilley x L*Space

See the Bikinis Bachelor Nation Can't Stop Wearing This Summer

Cara Santana, E-Commerce

Shea Marie's Victoria's Secret Swim Line May Be Your Next Summer Obsession

Katharine McPhee, Wedding Dress, Zac Posen

Watch Katharine McPhee Twirl in Her Fairytale Princess Wedding Dress

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.