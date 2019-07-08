by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 1:04 PM
For Kim Kardashian, role-modeling kind of comes with the territory.
So the fact that she's inspiring other social media-savvy TV stars with career goals as big as their family units shouldn't come as a surprise. As Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson articulate in this Q&A-style interview clip spotlighting Relatively Nat & Liv's titular duo, they look up to the KUWTK face and KKW beauty boss for a number of reasons.
"She's just a superwoman, the things that she can multitask," says Nat, after citing Kim as an ultimate "inspiration" to her and Liv (in addition to a real-life friend). Naturally, the list of why's is a long one.
"From being a mom to studying law and having her own business and filming a TV show…really inspiring," she finishes, just as her cousin notes that Kim still manages to be a good wife, sister and pal on top of all that responsibility. Also, four kids!
And even though Nat and Liv's responsibility list looks a little bit different than Kim's (if the gals' childhood dream jobs—marine biologist and veterinarian respectively—are any indication, it sounds like they might be partial to science if either decides to pick up another professional degree a few years down the line), it's also pretty similar.
Like the Kardashian-Jenners did last decade, Nat and Liv's family has recently come into the spotlight courtesy of their debut E! series. And as it turns out, Kim gave them a few reality TV pro tips that they haven't forgotten.
"Be really authentic and if you're gonna do a TV show, let's bare it all," Nat says, recalling "the best advice" Kim ever gave them.
So can thank Kim K for Nat & Liv's action-packed inaugural season then? See their interview in full in the clip above!
