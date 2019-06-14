Pretty please? She's never been to England before!

It's still looking like a "no" from Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in this clip from Sunday's Relatively Nat & Liv, but Sophia Pierson isn't letting their obvious lack of enthusiasm stand in her way.

"Ooh, what do you got going on here?" the youngest Pierson sibling asks her big sis and cousin at the start of the new clip. In preparation for an upcoming business meeting across the pond—as they go on to tell Sophia, Nat and Liv are putting together a capsule clothing collection for U.K. brand Comino Couture—the rising fashion designers are bent over their sketch pads, tossing around last-minute ideas for an elegant floral ensemble or two.

"Comino…they've been such a loyal brand," Sophia continues, eyeing the drawings. "I think I was the first to work with them."

Liv thinks it might've actually been Nat's sister Stephanie Halcro who collaborated with the company initially, but Sophia (who, like her Instagram-famous family members, has been growing her own social media influence online for a while now) insists, "It was me. Two years ago. Yeah, they actually asked me about you, I think."