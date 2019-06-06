So the Halcro-Pierson family trip is off to a fun start...

It's hardly day one, but Stephanie and Joel Halcro are already mad on vacation in this clip from Sunday's new Relatively Nat & Liv, after an increasingly philosophical chat about vaccines degenerates into a full-blown screaming match, tears and everything. Also a little mad? Natalie Halcro, who's sitting across from her siblings on the decked-out party bus she and Olivia Pierson previously arranged to take them up to the mountains for what the ladies hoped would be a wholesome getaway.

"Oh my god. This is not how I envisioned the family trip starting," Liv tells the camera, and Nat agrees "it's trash."

Dreams for a perfect family weekend aside, Stephanie and Joel's argument crops up at a particularly undesirable moment for their sister, being that she's curled up next to on-again, off-again beau Aygemang Clay and he's never met her family before.

"Honestly, I thought we'd have a nice time…I'd be with Aygemang, it would be bliss," Nat imagines later, though the IG personality quickly confirms it wasn't. "Nope!" she finishes.